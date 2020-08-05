Wakiso Receives 2.4M Face Masks for Free Distribution

In short
Dr. Mathias Lugoloobi, the Wakiso District Health Officer thanked government for living up to its promise to provide masks to residents, despite the fact that it has taken some time to become a reality.
Wakiso Receives 2.4M Face Masks for Free Distribution5 Aug 2020, 18:05 Comments 114 Views Wakiso, Uganda Health Report
Wakiso RDC Rose Kirabira and the DHO Mathias Lugoloobi at the launch of the distribution of the masks
