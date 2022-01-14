Wakiso Targets 640,000 Children in Polio Immunization Campaign

In short
Dr Mathias Lugoloobi, the Wakiso District Health Officer says that the exercise will run in a staggered manner starting with Busiro and then Kyaddondo. He explains that several activities have since been conducted among them training of the health workers and VHTs as well as social mobilization.
Wakiso Targets 640,000 Children in Polio Immunization Campaign14 Jan 2022, 00:02 Comments 129 Views Wakiso, Uganda Health Report
Minister Anifa Kawooya administering a polio vaccine at the launch of polio vaccination exercise in Wakiso
