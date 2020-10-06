Mambule Ali
14:44

Wakiso to Get 112 District Councilors After 2021 Elections

6 Oct 2020, 14:34 Comments 81 Views Wakiso, Uganda 2021 Elections Local government Updates

In short
Tolbert Musinguzi, the Wakiso District Electoral Commission Returning Officer, says the increase in the number of councilors is informed by the new areas of representation in the district.

 

Tagged with: District  Councilors
Mentioned: electoral commicion

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.