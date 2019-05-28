In short
Some of the hard to reach areas include the islands of Bussi and Zinga in Namayumba Sub Counties. Records from the education department indicate that both the retention and attraction rate of teachers in these areas is very low.
Wakiso to Give Allowances to Teachers in Hard to Reach Areas28 May 2019, 12:49 Comments 106 Views Wakiso, Uganda Education Local government Report
