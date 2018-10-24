Christopher Kisekka
16:20

Wakiso Town Clerk in a Fix Over Mismanagement of Funds

24 Oct 2018, 16:20 Comments 84 Views Wakiso, Uganda Local government Report
Matia Lwanga Bwanika, the Wakiso District chairperson (in navy blue suit) questioning Cox Ssempebwa on the mismanagement of funds recently. Christopher Kisekka

Matia Lwanga Bwanika, the Wakiso District chairperson (in navy blue suit) questioning Cox Ssempebwa on the mismanagement of funds recently. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Luke Lokuda, the Wakiso District Chief Administrative Officer, says that a lot of complaints about Ssempebwa have been coming to his desk.

 

Tagged with: embezzlement mismanagement of public funds town clerk politician turned civil servant buganda road swamp start up funds procurements anomalies investigations probed procurement and disposal entity call off order
Mentioned: kasanje town council wakiso town council moses cox ssempebwa bs general services limited

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.