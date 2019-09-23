In short
Justice Basaza found Kaweesa guilty of murdering, Annet Nakabugo. The convict is also implicated for raping and murdering eight other women who were killed in a similar manner in Nansana in 2017.
Ibrahim Kaweesi on the far right being taken to back to court cells. He was sentence to life imprisionment .
