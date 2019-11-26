In short
Prosecution told court that on May 25, 2017 while in Kakiri in Wakiso district, Kaweesa together with three others including Eric Ssegawa, Isma Nyanzi, Suhairi Wakita and others still at large strangled Nanfuma to death after having sex with her.
Wakiso Women Murders: Forensic Analyst Places Convict at Second Scene of Crime Top story26 Nov 2019, 21:23 Comments 196 Views Wakiso, Uganda Crime Court Misc Report
