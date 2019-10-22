Waksio Land Vendors Refuse to Refund UGX 7 Billion

In short
Their lawyer Professor Frederick Ssempebwa told the Land Commission of Inquiry on Tuesday afternoon that his clients have opted to go to court to challenge Commissioner for Land Registration in the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development for double titling of the same piece of land to their clients and others.
Waksio Land Vendors Refuse to Refund UGX 7 Billion22 Oct 2019, 15:56 Comments 113 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Crime Local government Report
In short
Tagged with: Prof Frederick Ssempebwa Founder KATS Law Firm
Mentioned: The Land Commission of Inquiry
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.