Information obtained by URN shows that after stabbing his wife, Tenywa sought refuge at his friend's home in Buyengo town council, in Jinja district. He allegedly told his friend his wife had sent him away after a bitter split.
Wanted Man Attempts to Commit Suicide Top story16 Apr 2022, 15:57 Comments 220 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Report
Moses Tenywa recieving treatment at Jinja regional referral hospital's emmergency unit. Police photo.
Tagged with: home investigation police police station wife
Mentioned: Moses Tenywa
