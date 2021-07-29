Kimbowa Ivan
18:14

Wantoni Taxi Drivers Association’s Chairperson Survives Lynching Over Missing Savings

29 Jul 2021, 18:07 Comments 117 Views Mukono, Uganda Crime Business and finance Security Editorial
Some of the taxi drivers congested in a taxi driving away from the municipality.

In short
Another driver Ibrahim Kawuzi also says they would at least have used the saved money to support their families go through the lockdown period but the persons trusted with leadership misused it.

 

