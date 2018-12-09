In short
Speaking at the graduation ceremony of 52 officers who underwent a junior command and staff course at JCSC in Jinja district on Saturday, Kinalwa said that ignoring staff advice is inappropriate for the military forces and officers should courageously advise their seniors in command whenever need arises.
War Commanders Asked to Respect Advice
Brig. James Kinalwa, the commandant of Junior command and staff college, Jinja. Login to license this image from 1$.
