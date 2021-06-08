War Debt Claimants Protest Reduction of Cattle For Compensation

In short
A total of 1,463 war debt claimants in the district were verified in the exercise to ascertain details of claimants and properties lost as the government moves to start compensation.
War Debt Claimants Protest Reduction of Cattle For Compensation8 Jun 2021, 15:11 Comments 109 Views Kitgum, Uganda Northern Human rights Local government Updates
UPDF soldiers guard cattle recovered from South Sudanese rustlers at Bibia parish, Atiak Subcounty Amuru district.
