‘War Room' Actress Shirer Raises 1.6 Billion For Ugandan Women

15 Jul 2018, 10:18 Comments 186 Views Kampala, Uganda Profiles Religion Analysis
New York Times best-selling author, actress and evangelist Priscilla Shirer has raised 1.6 bn shillings to support vulnerable women and girls through Watoto Church.

 

