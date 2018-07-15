‘War Room' Actress Shirer Raises 1.6 Billion For Ugandan Women

In short
New York Times best-selling author, actress and evangelist Priscilla Shirer has raised 1.6 bn shillings to support vulnerable women and girls through Watoto Church.
‘War Room' Actress Shirer Raises 1.6 Billion For Ugandan Women15 Jul 2018, 10:18 Comments 186 Views Kampala, Uganda Profiles Religion Analysis
Priscilla Shirer on the right, Praying in the movie war room Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.