In short
The group of more than 500 members were brutally evicted from Bugoma central forest land in April this year in an operation commanded by Amlan Tumusiime, the Kikuube Resident District Commissoner-RDC.
War Veterans Petition Speaker of Parliament Over Brutal Eviction in Bugoma Forest Reserve
19 Jun 2022
Graders destroying maize plantation belonging to the TULIPONA war veterans in Bugoma forest during their eviction in April.
