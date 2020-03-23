Warring Parties Urged to Silence the Guns and Face COVID-19 Battle

In short
“The fury of the virus illustrates the folly of war”, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in an appeal issued on Monday. “That is why today, I am calling for an immediate global ceasefire in all corners of the world. It is time to put armed conflict on lockdown and focus together on the true fight of our lives.”
Warring Parties Urged to Silence the Guns and Face COVID-19 Battle23 Mar 2020, 20:25 Comments 219 Views Health Human rights Misc Updates
The UN Secretary-General António Guterres appeals for a global ceasefire in a virtual press conference broadcast on UN Web TV.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.