Warriors, KIU Rangers win 3rd Place NBL Contest

In a do-or-die game played at the Lugogo MTN Arena, Warriors led the first quarter 20-9, before Power came back strong to lead the second quarter 23-18. A tough third quarter saw the Warriors take a small lead 22-18 before Warriors lifted the fourth Quarter 29-25.
Warriors, KIU Rangers win 3rd Place NBL Contest25 Nov 2019
