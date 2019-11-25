Alex Otto
08:45

Warriors, KIU Rangers win 3rd Place NBL Contest

25 Nov 2019, 08:39 Comments 137 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Updates
Powers big man Philip Ameny tries to go Past Warriors Saidi Amisi

Powers big man Philip Ameny tries to go Past Warriors Saidi Amisi

In short
In a do-or-die game played at the Lugogo MTN Arena, Warriors led the first quarter 20-9, before Power came back strong to lead the second quarter 23-18. A tough third quarter saw the Warriors take a small lead 22-18 before Warriors lifted the fourth Quarter 29-25.

 

Tagged with: 3rd place games Brian Sivachi National basketball   League Saidi Amisi UCU Oilers face off Warriors stop power
Mentioned: betway power city oil

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.