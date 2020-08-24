Stanley Ebele
Warriors Resort to Abductions

24 Aug 2020, 13:26 Comments 152 Views Kotido, Uganda Crime Human rights Updates

John Chilla, the Nakapelimoru Sub County LC III Chairperson, says suspected warriors abducted an elderly woman and a teenager last week from a settlement Camp. He says the warriors killed the teenager in the thicket while the old woman sustained fractures resulting from torture by the warriors.

 

