Warriors Resort to Abductions

In short
John Chilla, the Nakapelimoru Sub County LC III Chairperson, says suspected warriors abducted an elderly woman and a teenager last week from a settlement Camp. He says the warriors killed the teenager in the thicket while the old woman sustained fractures resulting from torture by the warriors.
Warriors Resort to Abductions24 Aug 2020, 13:26 Comments 152 Views Kotido, Uganda Crime Human rights Updates
In short
Mentioned: police
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.