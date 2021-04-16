In short
In the letters, four-morning show presenters were issued with warnings over what the warriors described as continuous discussions on the security situation in Karamoja. Those warned include Timothy Eodu, Catherine Alany of Akica FM and Fiona Nambuya and Innocent Kodet of Ateker FM.
Warriors Threaten Journalists for Exposing Insecurity in Karamoja
