Warriors, UCU Knocked out of NBL Playoffs

In short
UCU lost 52-77 to Kampala International University KIU Titans to give the KIU side a 2-0 win in the best of three playoffs, leading them to the semifinals. Pemba Warriors also lost 2-0 to JKL Dolphins who edged them 77 - 68 to proceed to the semifinals.
Warriors, UCU Knocked out of NBL Playoffs10 Sep 2018, 11:05 Comments 101 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Analysis
In short
Tagged with: final basketball semifinal champion canon national basketball league
Mentioned: uganda christian university kampala international university kiu pemba warriors kampala capital city authority
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.