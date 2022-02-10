Kukunda Judith
11:41

Was Germany Wrong to Support Kakwenza's Attempt to Leave Uganda?

10 Feb 2022, 11:32 Comments 118 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
The accused person Rukirabashaija Kakwenza

The accused person Rukirabashaija Kakwenza

In short
“If this embassy was of a country of equal status, the letter would cause a diplomatic row, but since Germany is powerful and the origin of the technology used in the processing of our security documents including National IDs, so the state of Uganda has no choice but to bend their ego,” lamented a senior foreign affairs official.

 

Tagged with: Dr Douglas Singiza Foreign Affairs Ministry Uganda Novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija Offensive Communication Ugandan Court Vs the European Union. the Federal Republic of Germany Matthias Schauer

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.