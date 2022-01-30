Christopher Kisekka
17:50

Was Uganda’s Moral Crusader Fr Lokodo Ex-Communicated or Suspended?

30 Jan 2022, 17:48 Comments 259 Views Kampala, Uganda Lifestyle Human rights Profiles Report
State Minister for Ethics and Integrity Fr Simon Lokodo courtsey photo

In short
Fr Lokodo noted that being suspended from priestly duties was his saddest moment as he wanted to perform priestly duties. “I have given them (the Catholic Church) a headache because I still use my title and live as a priest. They were waiting to see me get married and produce children, but I didn’t,” he told the Independent Magazine in 2014.

 

