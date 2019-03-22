Water Crisis Hits Arua Municipality as Sources Run Dry

Women and Men in Oli Divison Arua Municipality waiting for water from the tap. Locals say they wait for over six hours to get one jerrican of water.

In short

River Enyau, from where many families have been drawing water has dried up downstream from the point of Water Treatment and Supply and streams in most parts of Arua are equally drying up. In the wake of the developments, supply from the national grid has been rationed; more and more taps are running dry.