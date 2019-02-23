Water Crisis Hits Barlonyo Memorial Site

In short
Tom Agwa, the Barlonyo B village LCI Chairperson says that more than 5,000 residents in the area lack water. He says that the residents fetch water from the only borehole which also constantly breaks down and is shared with five schools.
Water Crisis Hits Barlonyo Memorial Site23 Feb 2019, 17:23 Comments 118 Views Lira, Uganda Lifestyle Analysis
The 2b solar powered tap water that has broken down at Barlonyo Memorial Site Login to license this image from 1$.
