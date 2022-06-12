Water Crisis Hits Bunagana as Thousands of Congolese Fleeing Fighting Flood Town

In short
Ismail Ndayambaje, the Bunagana town council LC3 chairman says that on Sunday morning more than 4,000 refugees have crossed into Bunagana. He admits that the refugees are suffering extremely due to the complete lack of water in the town council since since the crisis started on Saturday.
Water Crisis Hits Bunagana as Thousands of Congolese Fleeing Fighting Flood Town12 Jun 2022, 17:08 Comments 198 Views Kisoro, Western Region, Uganda Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: m23 rebels
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.