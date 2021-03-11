Water Crisis Hits Ngai Health Centre III

In short
Bony Ojok, the Health Centre Assistant says the only borehole at the facility serves both community, patients and health staff. He said the number of people especially the seeking water for domestic use is overwhelming and inconveniencing.
Water Crisis Hits Ngai Health Centre III11 Mar 2021, 23:19 Comments 102 Views Oyam, Uganda Local government Human rights Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: rehabilitation work water availability water crisis.
Mentioned: Ngai Health Centre III Ngai Sub-County Oyam District.
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.