EDSON KINENE
08:47

Water Dams Dry up in Kazo, Kiruhura Districts

23 Jul 2021, 08:41 Comments 160 Views Kiruhura, Uganda Agriculture Updates
Cattle feeding on the dried up grass in Kiruhura District

Cattle feeding on the dried up grass in Kiruhura District

In short
Steven Bugiri Kashaka, a farmer in Kanyaryeru Sub County says that almost all the dams that have been constructed in the area have dried up due to the heavy drought. According to him, communal dams dried up first after being overwhelmed by the animals because farmers could not afford the cost of excavators and bulldozer machines to dig their own dams.

 

Tagged with: Construction of water dams
Mentioned: Ministry of Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries MAAIF

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.