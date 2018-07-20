In short
Water and Environment Minister Sam Cheptoris said that governments intervention followed a survey that attributed silting of the lake to soil erosion on the hills adjacent to the lake. In May 2017, environment activists expressed worry over the depth of Lake Bunyonyi which has decreased by 1.2 meters due to silting.
Govt Launches Drive to Protect Lake Bunyonyi from Silting
20 Jul 2018
Rubanda, Uganda
