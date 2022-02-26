In short
As part of the multi-billion Nyamwamba River Plan funded by the World Bank, the Ministry will create an emergency measure towards the river system, plant bamboo on river banks and install a flood forecasting and early warning system.
Water Ministry Launches New Drive to Protect River Nyamwamba Catchment Area
26 Feb 2022
Kasese, Uganda
The project launched on Friday is set to mitigate the effects of flooding caused by major rivers in the district whenever they flood
