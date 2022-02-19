Water Scarcity Escalates in Nakasongola As Construction of Mini Supply Schemes Stalls

In short
Three years ago the district with support from the Ministry of Water and Environment embarked on construction on mini water supply schemes at Ttumba, Kikooge landing sites, and Bamugolodde village to address the effects of recurrent prolonged drought.
Water Scarcity Escalates in Nakasongola As Construction of Mini Supply Schemes Stalls19 Feb 2022, 12:16 Comments 153 Views Nakasongola, Uganda Local government Updates
Residents of Lwabyata sub county yearning for water which was collected from Lake Kyoga and distributed by truck. Each Jerrycan cost 1000 shs
