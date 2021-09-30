Bernard Bakalu
19:22

Water Scarcity Inciting Sexual Abuse of Teenage Girls in Luwero

30 Sep 2021, 19:21 Comments 118 Views Luweero, Uganda Human rights Crime Environment Report

In short
Bukiibi village Chairman Pontian Katumba says that the problem has not only affected the access to water for use, but it has now threatened the sexual health of the girls who are not going to school due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown of schools.

 

Tagged with: Access to clean & safe water Sexual abuse of teenagers Water Scarcity
Mentioned: Kamila Sub County Kamira Town Council Ministry of Water and Environment. National Water and Sewerage Cooperation-NWSC

