Maija Napeyok, a primary seven pupil at Loodoi says some of her friends abandon school, especially during their menstrual cycle due to water scarcity.
Water Scarcity Paralyzes School Activities in Napak
Some of the animal watering areas where some pupils of Loodoi resort to when they fail to get water from the borehole.
