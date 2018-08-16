Edward Eninu
17:32

Water Scarcity Paralyzes School Activities in Napak

16 Aug 2018, 16:52 Comments 99 Views Napak, Uganda Education Health Local government Report
Some of the animal watering areas where some pupils of Loodoi resort to when they fail to get water from the borehole. Edward Eninu

Some of the animal watering areas where some pupils of Loodoi resort to when they fail to get water from the borehole. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Maija Napeyok, a primary seven pupil at Loodoi says some of her friends abandon school, especially during their menstrual cycle due to water scarcity.

 

Tagged with: water scarcity in napak district unicef uganda girl-child education in karamoja joseph lomonyang-district chairperson napak loodoi primary school- napak district volla betty nayok
Mentioned: napak district local government the ministry of education and sports

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.