Water Shortage Hindering Menstrual Hygeine Management in Napak

In Matany Primary School, girls are forced to abandon the reusable pads because of lack of water. The only water source is 700 metres away from the school.
Water Shortage Hindering Menstrual Hygeine Management in Napak25 Sep 2018, 20:03 Comments 100 Views Napak, Uganda Education Health Updates
Pupils of Loodoi Primary School in Napak, one of the schools grappling with water scarcity in the district pose for a photo with their head teacher. Login to license this image from 1$.
