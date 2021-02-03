Basaija Idd
Water Shortage Hits Kasese IDP Camp

3 Feb 2021, 09:12 Comments 102 Views Kasese, Uganda Environment Updates
The displaced persons in Muhokya camp recieving relief from OPM office

In short
Joseph Kabazungwire living in the camp says owing to the lack of safe water, people have resorted to drinking contaminated water whenever it rains. He adds that the lack of safe water and enough sanitation facilities like toilets puts those in camps especially children vulnerable to death from water-borne diseases such as diarrhoea.

 

