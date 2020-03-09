In short
There are more than 1,000 subscribers on the National Water grid in Nakasongola district. But, these have not had water supply for more than a month, forcing them to resort to valley dams for water. A jerry can of water now costs not less than 500 Shillings.
Water Shortage Hits Nakasongola Town as NWSC, Army Row Over Plant
Water supply disease outbreak water shortage in nakasongola
