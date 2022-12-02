Henry Lematia
Water Shortage Hits Three Sub Counties in Arua District

2 Dec 2022 Arua, Uganda
Arua district officials comissioning one of the newly drilled borehall in Logiri sub county

Currently the district has safe water coverage of 51%, which is far below the national average of 65%. The most hit sub counties are Logiri and Vurra which have safe water coverage of 42% and 43% respectively.

 

