Water Supply to Gulu Market Restored

In short
Stephen Gang, NWSC Gulu City Branch Manager said that they restored water supply following a meeting with Pece-Laroo Division council authorities.
Water Supply to Gulu Market Restored22 Mar 2022, 17:50 Comments 127 Views Gulu, Uganda Northern Business and finance Local government Updates
Gulu Main Market in Gulu City. NWSC recently diconnected water supply from the market over 22 million shillings unpaid water bills.
Tagged with: accumulated water bills
Mentioned: Gulu City Council Gulu Main Market
