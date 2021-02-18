In short
Panaleo Anywar, a farmer in Labora village, says he started growing watermelon in 2017. Anywar used to grow onions, cabbages and tomatoes. He says after his first attempt at growing water melon, he decided to incorporate it among the crops grew and says he earns more from watermelon compared to all the other crops.
Watermelon Growing Takes Root in Acholi Top story18 Feb 2021, 13:17 Comments 180 Views Business and finance Agriculture Northern Interview
