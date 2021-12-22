Watoto Church Keeps the Epic Christmas Cantata On TV, Online Channels

In short
For over 36 years, Watoto Church has made it a must to present the cantata which comprises high-energy music, creative dance and drama that bring to life the story depicting the birth of Jesus Christ. The show always attracts thousands of people from Kampala city and beyond with many normally waking up very early in morning to join long queues.
A photo taken during the filming stage of the Christmas Cantata shows actors playing the nativity story. Photo by Watoto Church
