Alex Otto
22:07

Watoto Could Preserve Exterior of Kampala Road Building-Tourism Official Top story

10 Aug 2020, 22:02 Comments 144 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Updates
Watoto-Church-Downtown Plan as displayed by Symbion Symbion Online Image

Watoto-Church-Downtown Plan as displayed by Symbion

In short
Conservationists like Cross-Cultural Heritage Centre, (CCFU), Historic Resource Conservation Initiatives (HRCI) and Perfect Events Ltd, have called for the preservation of the Watoto Church Building built in the 1940s by the Indian businessman; Norman Godinho and housed Norman, the first Cinema hall in Kampala.

 

Tagged with: Watoto church demolition of old biuldings historic biulding old Kampala tourism
Mentioned: Watoto church

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.