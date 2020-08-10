In short
Conservationists like Cross-Cultural Heritage Centre, (CCFU), Historic Resource Conservation Initiatives (HRCI) and Perfect Events Ltd, have called for the preservation of the Watoto Church Building built in the 1940s by the Indian businessman; Norman Godinho and housed Norman, the first Cinema hall in Kampala.
Watoto Could Preserve Exterior of Kampala Road Building-Tourism Official Top story10 Aug 2020, 22:02 Comments 144 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Updates
In short
Mentioned: Watoto church
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.