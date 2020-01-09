We Are Being Unfairly Outcompeted by Foreigners-Kampala Traders

In short
William Kaggwa, the secretary-general of the Nakasero Hardware Business Association, said they have seen many of their colleagues close shop because they can’t sell at prices Chinese traders are selling at and remain in business.
We Are Being Unfairly Outcompeted by Foreigners-Kampala Traders9 Jan 2020, 15:03 Comments 149 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
Traders in Kampala say Chinese who used to sell them goods in China have now come to Uganda to trade in similar products
In short
Tagged with: Chinese traders in Uganda Kampala traders
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.