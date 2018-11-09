Blanshe Musinguzi
We Are Fighting off Ghost ISO Veteran Staff - Kaka

9 Nov 2018, 19:06 Comments 141 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Report
In short
Kaka says according to verified records, ISO need Uganda shilling 14.5 billion not 29 to compensate former staff. He says no one knows former ISO staff than the organisation itself.

 

