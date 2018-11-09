We Are Fighting off Ghost ISO Veteran Staff - Kaka

In short
Kaka says according to verified records, ISO need Uganda shilling 14.5 billion not 29 to compensate former staff. He says no one knows former ISO staff than the organisation itself.
We Are Fighting off Ghost ISO Veteran Staff - Kaka9 Nov 2018
ISO veterans want ISO Director General Bagyenda Kaka off their compensation money Login to license this image from 1$.
