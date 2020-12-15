In short
Lukwago, who is seeking a third term, says he will not stop demanding for rule of law and accountability. He vowed to continue fighting for the rights of the urban poor and castigated government for trying to chase low-income earners like hawkers, street vendors and Boda boda riders from the city among others.
We are In A War- Lukwago Tells Katwe Supporters
15 Dec 2020
In short
