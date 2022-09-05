In short
The Rugby Cranes Sevens head out to Cape Town in South Africa for the Rugby Sevens World Cup that is scheduled to take place from September 9 to-11th, 2022. The Uganda Rugby sevens are hoping for better performance compared to their last two tournaments, the Commonwealth Games and the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series.
We are in Better Place for World Cup Sevens- Coach Onyango
