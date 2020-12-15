We Are Not Hired Slaves - Gen. Tumukunde Fires Back at Museveni

In short
In a rejoinder to Museveni’s remark, Tumukunde told voters in Bugisu sub region on Tuesday that leaders cannot decide who comes after them. He rebuked Museveni for thinking that other officers are supposed to serve under him as hired slaves.
We Are Not Hired Slaves - Gen. Tumukunde Fires Back at Museveni15 Dec 2020, 20:21 Comments 198 Views Bukhaweka, Uganda 2021 Elections Updates
In short
Tagged with: 2021 Presidential Race
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.