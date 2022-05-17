In short
Asuman Basalirwa, the Bugiri Municipality MP pointed out the French military cooperation with the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) questioning whether it is an issue of concern to France that the army is cited in cases of human rights abuse.
We Are Not Shying Away From Human Rights Abuses– French Ambassador
The French Ambassador to Uganda, Jules-Armand Aniambossou and others meeting LOP Mathias Mpuuga and MPs.
