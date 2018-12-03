Michael Wambi
We Are Not Supporting Insurgents in Uganda -EU Envoy

3 Dec 2018
EU head of delegation in Uganda Attilio Pacifici Michael Wambi

In short
Ambassador Pacifici says such claims have come up with in the government questioning the EU support to support to civil society actors in areas of human rights and governance.

 

