In short
while addressing to residents in Kyalurangira sub county, Katikkiro Mayiga indicated that the kingdom is equally disturbed by the growing hostilities between the two institutions, saying they would wish harmoniously have them resolved.
We are Ready to End Hostilities with Kooki-Katikkiro Top story28 Nov 2018, 11:14 Comments 117 Views Kooki, Uganda Local government Updates
Buganda Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayega and the team arriving in Kooki on Tuesday during a highly contested tour by the Kamuswaga
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.