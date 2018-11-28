Ezekiel Ssekweyama
12:06

We are Ready to End Hostilities with Kooki-Katikkiro Top story

28 Nov 2018, 11:14 Comments 117 Views Kooki, Uganda Local government Updates
Buganda Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayega and the team arriving in Kooki on Tuesday during a highly contested tour by the Kamuswaga Ezekiel Ssekweyama

Buganda Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayega and the team arriving in Kooki on Tuesday during a highly contested tour by the Kamuswaga

In short
while addressing to residents in Kyalurangira sub county, Katikkiro Mayiga indicated that the kingdom is equally disturbed by the growing hostilities between the two institutions, saying they would wish harmoniously have them resolved.

 

Tagged with: kooki buganda wrangles buganda premier peter mayiga to finally open-up engagements to resolve the dispute kamuswaga appolo ssansa kabumbuli ii kooki hereditary chief review of buganda kooki aggreement
Mentioned: kamuswaga appollo ssansa kabumbuli ii kooki hereditary chief buganda kingdom

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.