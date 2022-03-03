We Cannot Confirm Authenticity of MP Zaake’s Twitter, Facebook Accounts – UCC

In short

In their submission to the committee, Abudu-Sallam Waiswa, the Head of Legal and Compliance at UCC said that Facebook and Twitter are over-the-top applications provided by technology firms based in the United States of America (USA). He added that whereas the Commission has acquired different technical capabilities to facilitate the implementation of its regulatory mandate under the Uganda Communications Act, 2013, the respective system to facilitate such assessement independently is currently undergoing technical upgrades and therefore not available.