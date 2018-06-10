Parents Should Pick Children from School- Kampala Teachers

In short
At Buganda Road Primary school only a handful of pupils are dropped and picked up by their parents. According to Ssengeddo, less 100 out of the 2,380 pupils at the school are dropped and picked up by their parents.
Parents Should Pick Children from School- Kampala Teachers10 Jun 2018, 13:22 Comments 197 Views Education Analysis
Primary One and Two pupils of Buganda Road Primary School leaving school to take themselves home Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.