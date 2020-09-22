We Can’t Provide Temperature Guns for Nomination Centers- EC

In short
The incumbent Kampala Central Division Lord Mayor and DP’s candidate, Charles Musoke Sserunjoji told URN that besides the absence of temperature guns, the space inside EC premises in Kampala is too small to accommodate the huge numbers of aspirants seeking nominations.
We Can’t Provide Temperature Guns for Nomination Centers- EC22 Sep 2020, 20:15 Comments 131 Views Kampala, Uganda Election Politics Breaking news
Charles M- Sserunjoji the Incumbent Mayor for Kampala central division during an interview with URN at his office
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.